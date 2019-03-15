Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will appear in Davenport Tuesday night as part of her campaign for the presidency.
Gillibrand will hold a 90-minute meet-and-greet with voters at Barrel House, 211 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Gillibrand will speak around 6:30 p.m., according to an event page. The event is co-hosted by the Scott County Democrats.
Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York who has been in the Senate since 2009, appeared in Iowa last month. Next week’s tour of the Hawkeye State will include stops in Dubuque on Tuesday; and Muscatine and Des Moines on Wednesday.
Gillibrand was appointed to the Senate in 2009 to fill the seat vacated by Hillary Clinton, who became U.S. Secretary of State. She won re-election in 2010, 2012, and 2018. She announced her intention to run for president on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in January.
