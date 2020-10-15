Lane closures coming next week on Arsenal Island bridges

The Arsenal Island bridges will be inspected from Monday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 25, causing single lane closures.

The bridges being inspected are the Moline Bridge, Rock Island Viaduct, Government Bridge, and the American Discovery Trail Pedestrian Bridge.

The schedule of closures are:

• The Government Bridge: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 21-23

• The Rock Island Viaduct: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24

• The Moline Bridge: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25

The Government Bridge will be closed to road, rail, bicycle and pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24. River navigation will not be impacted.

