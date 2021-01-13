Leach: Time for GOP and US politics to 'turn a new leaf' with Trump impeachment

Leach took issue with House Republicans, including the newly-seated Republican to hold his former congressional seat , who argue there are other ways to hold the president accountable, such as censure, and that impeachment will only further divide the nation and make it more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to unify and lead the country.

"You or I can’t say with confidence that this will help bring the country together or cause more dissent," Leach said. "It’s unclear at this point. ... To me, it is so clear that the president has taken a position that is unprecedented in American history."

"We know from the German experience that big lies repeated take on a power of their own, and a big lie of this election was that it was fraudulent in the five or six states that the president lost," Leach said. "Over 60 judicial reviews have revealed this to be false. Many of the cases the president and his team of lawyers brought were laughed out of court. What you’re dealing with here is accountability. And, without a doubt, this country watched as a priorly planned grouping of people were invited to come to a rally and were urged to go and attack the Capitol itself. This was an attempt to coerce the United States Congress, and this was an attempt to undercut the legitimacy of an important American election.