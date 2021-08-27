LeClaire and city administrator Ball part ways

After six months on the job, LeClaire City Administrator Chris Ball and the city have parted ways, with council members accepting Ball’s resignation Thursday in a special meeting.

Ball’s resignation comes after a six-month evaluation with the city, after which both sides felt it was time to move in a different direction.

Ball’s resignation is effective immediately.

Before becoming LeClaire's city administrator, Ball had been city administrator for the City of Wilton for eight years.

Longtime LeClaire City Administrator Ed Choate will take the reins once again until the city finds a new administrator.

Ball will receive six months of his annual pay, $8,840 per month, from September through February, as a severance. If he gets a job during the severance period the amount of the severance will be reduced dollar-for-dollar.

“I wish Chris the best,” Mayor Ray Allen said. “He’s a good guy and I hope he comes out of this with a really good opportunity.