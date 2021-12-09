Lee Enterprises Board of Directors unanimously reject unsolicited proposal from Alden

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEE) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously rejected the unsolicited, nonbinding proposal received from Alden Global Capital, LLC on November 22, 2021 to purchase the Company for $24.00 per share in cash.

After careful consideration with its financial and legal advisors, Lee’s Board determined that Alden’s proposal grossly undervalues Lee and is not in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

“The Alden proposal grossly undervalues Lee and fails to recognize the strength of our business today, as the fastest-growing digital subscription platform in local media, and our compelling future prospects,” said Lee Chairman Mary Junck. “We remain confident in our ability to create significant value as an independent company and are focused on our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy, detailed earlier this year. We have demonstrated accelerating momentum across our platforms as we execute our plan.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}