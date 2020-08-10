Lee Enterprises launches local business stimulus program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lee Enterprises has launched a local business stimulus program to help businesses adapt in a rapidly evolving economic environment.

Lee, based in Davenport, publisher of the Quad-City Times, Moline Dispatch-Argus and Muscatine Journal, provides news, information and advertising in 77 markets.

“This stimulus program follows the highly successful grant program we launched in March of this year,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “While providing nearly $5 million of much-needed marketing grants to local advertisers, we gained great insight into the challenges our customers are facing. We’ve shaped the business stimulus program to meet those challenges and help local business not only recover, but flourish, in today’s business climate.”

The company will make up to $5 million available to locally owned and operated businesses through monthly grants ranging from $250 to $15,000. It will provide matching advertising credits for use in print and digital products, as well as the company’s broad suite of digital services such as website design, text marketing, managed email marketing and more. The grants will be awarded in August, September and October of this year.