Lee Enterprises reports strong fourth quarter results

“Total advertising and marketing services revenue increased 6% in the quarter driven by the continued growth of Amplified. Amplified continues to diversify and expand its suite of products for local advertisers. We are providing robust custom video offerings, leveraging our relationships with local advertisers to build or enhance their e-commerce capabilities, and leveraging our first-party data to better monetize our digital inventory. Video continues to be a major growth driver, with revenue more than double that of last year as we better monetize our sponsorship and branded content. I couldn’t be more proud of our sales organization and the commitment they have shown to our growth strategy and delivering value to advertisers,” Mowbray said.