Lee Enterprises reports strong fourth quarter results

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEE), a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major digital and subscription platform in 77 markets, today reported fourth quarter and year-to-date financial results for the period ended September 26, 2021.
On a GAAP basis, total operating revenue was $193.9 million and net income totaled $5.3 million in the fourth quarter.
“Our strong fourth quarter and full year results clearly demonstrate the significant progress we have made since we launched our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy in early 2021, positioning us with strong momentum in our digital transformation as we enter 2022,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“Total operating revenue grew for the second straight quarter and totaled $193.9 million, driven by 71% growth in Amplified, our full-service digital marketing services agency, 28% growth in digital-only subscription revenue and 8% revenue growth at TownNews, our SaaS content platform. Total digital revenue increased 37% in the fourth quarter and now represents 34% of our total operating revenue,” Mowbray added.
“Almost 55% of our total operating revenue, representing $106 million, is subscription-based recurring revenue. Digital-only subscribers grew 65% compared to last year and 19% sequentially over the third quarter, with digital-only subscribers now totaling 402,000. Based on this strong performance, Lee remains the fastest growing digital subscription platform in local media,” said Mowbray.
“Total advertising and marketing services revenue increased 6% in the quarter driven by the continued growth of Amplified. Amplified continues to diversify and expand its suite of products for local advertisers. We are providing robust custom video offerings, leveraging our relationships with local advertisers to build or enhance their e-commerce capabilities, and leveraging our first-party data to better monetize our digital inventory. Video continues to be a major growth driver, with revenue more than double that of last year as we better monetize our sponsorship and branded content. I couldn’t be more proud of our sales organization and the commitment they have shown to our growth strategy and delivering value to advertisers,” Mowbray said.
Tim Millage, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, added, “In fiscal 2021, we made excellent progress on strengthening our balance sheet and reducing costs, while continuing to provide readers with high quality local journalism. We realized $112 million in cost synergies from the BH Media acquisition, exceeding our target. We also de-risked our pension plans which are now in the aggregate fully funded. We also paid down $55.7 million in debt in fiscal 2021, reducing our net leverage to 3.9x adjusted EBITDA."
FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:
• Total operating revenue increased for the second consecutive quarter.
• Subscription revenue totaled $87.8 million, a 1.6% decrease compared to the prior year. Digital-only subscriptions at the end of the quarter totaled 402,000, or up 65% compared to the same period last year.
• Audiences remain strong in both print and digital due to our focus on relevant news in our local markets. Monthly average page views totaled 393 million and monthly average unique visitors totaled 50 million.
• Revenue at TownNews, our SaaS content platform, increased 8% in the fourth quarter and revenue for the full year totaled $27.2 million.
• Total digital revenue, including digital advertising, digital subscription and digital services revenue, was $66.5 million and represented 34% of total operating revenue. Total digital revenue increased 37% in the quarter.
• Amplified revenue totaled $12.0 million in the quarter, a 71% increase from the same quarter last year. Video revenue in the quarter grew to $2.1 million, a 213% increase over last year.
• Operating expenses totaled $181.9 million and Cash Costs were up 2% in the quarter as a result of the one-time costs measures taken in last year as a result of the pandemic as well as investments in talent and technology made in 2021 to fuel digital growth. Since completing the acquisition of BH Media publications in March 2020, we achieved $112 million of cash cost synergies, exceeding our target for 2021.
• Net income totaled $5.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $25.8 million, both up over the prior year quarter.
FISCAL YEAR 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:
• Total operating revenue was $794.6 million compared to $618.0 million last year, reflecting the acquisition of BH Media and Buffalo. On a pro forma basis, total operating revenue was down 3% to last year.
• Subscription revenue totaled $357.7 million, a 1% increase compared to the prior year on a pro forma basis.
• Total advertising revenue was $369.3 million, a 6% decrease compared to last year on a pro forma basis.
• Revenue at TownNews increased 9% compared to last year.
• Total digital revenue, including digital advertising, digital subscription and digital services revenue, was $253.5 million and represented 32% of total operating revenue. Total digital revenue increased 34% on a pro forma basis.
• Amplified revenue totaled $41.6 million for the year, a 43% increase compared to last year. Video revenue for the year grew to $8.1 million, a 157% increase over last year.
• Operating expenses totaled $744.5 million and Cash Costs on a pro forma basis were down 2.7%.
• Due to changes in one of our employee contracts, we recognized a $23.8 million noncash curtailment gain associated with elimination of retiree medical benefits. Additionally, we recognized a $12.9 million liability associated with the withdrawal from various multi-employer pension plan. Payments toward the liabilities will be made over 20 years.
• Net Income totaled $24.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $116.6 million.
DEBT AND FREE CASH FLOW
On March 16, 2020, the Company closed on the comprehensive refinancing of all of its outstanding debt. The $576 million in financing has a fixed annual interest rate of 9.0%, mandatory payments based on the Company's Excess Cash Flow, no financial performance covenants and a 25-year maturity.
As of the 52 weeks ended September 26, 2021:
• The principal amount of debt outstanding totaled $482.6 million.
• Cash on the balance sheet totaled $26.1 million. Debt, net of cash on the balance sheet, totaled $456.5 million.
• Excess Cash Flow for the fourth quarter totaled $6.1 million and was used to repay debt in the first quarter of 2022.
• Capital expenditures totaled $2.1 million in the 13 weeks ended September 26, 2021 and totaled $7.5 million for the full fiscal year. For FY2022, we expect capital expenditures to total $12 million.
• Cash paid for income taxes totaled $7.6 million in 2021, in line with previous guidance.
• We made no pension contributions in the fourth quarter and contributed $965,000 for FY2021. As our pension plans are fully funded in the aggregate, we do not expect any material pension contributions in FY2022.
Quad-City Times