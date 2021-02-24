Lenten fish fries return in the Quad-Cities, with changes

For St. Al's, the fish fries are a major fundraiser, so the group decided to see what would happen with the different format. Guests turn up Birchwood Avenue from Rockingham Road and drive into the back parking lot of the church where they pay at the garage — $10 for either baked fish/baked potato or fried fish/french fries/onion rings — then drive to the gymnasium door where a volunteer brings out the order.

An apple pie dessert is $1 but, no beer or soft drinks.

The first diners this year began showing up at 2:30 p.m., just to make sure they'd get their food, Stahler said.

Other fish fries:

• Alleman High School, Rock Island: The Booster Club traditionally hosts one big fish fry, but decided not to have it this year, a representative said.

• Saints Mary & Mathias Catholic School, 2407 Cedar St., Muscatine: As with St. Al's in Davenport, the event sponsored by the Knights of Columbus had to stop serving mid-way through Lent last year, but it is back this year with a drive-through only option, serving from 4:30-7 p.m. A dinner is fish or shrimp or a combo, served with baked beans, baked potato, cole slaw and a cookie. The cost is $10 for adults ages 13 and older and $5 for children ages 5-12.