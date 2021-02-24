 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lenten fish fries return in the Quad-Cities, with changes
0 comments
topical alert top story

Lenten fish fries return in the Quad-Cities, with changes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Organizers of the long-running Lenten fish fry at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport weren't sure what to expect last week when they offered their first-ever, drive-through only event.

It turned out to be a record-breaker.

More people —964 — showed up Friday than on any other first-night dinner in history, Tom Stahler, who runs the event, said. 

"We didn't know what to expect," he said. "We weren't prepared. We ran out of some food at the end."

But the group learned from its experience and will be ready for the next five Fridays, when serving at the church, 2618 Boies Ave., is from 3:30-7 p.m., Stahler said.

Last year St. Al's hosted three in-person dinners before volunteers called it quits because of COVID-19. Anyone who has ever squeezed into the basement cafeteria of St. Al's knows that social distancing there is impossible.

Other groups around the Quad-City region also had to stop serving, but in a check by the Quad-City Times of some of the regulars, most are back this year in some form.

For St. Al's, the fish fries are a major fundraiser, so the group decided to see what would happen with the different format. Guests turn up Birchwood Avenue from Rockingham Road and drive into the back parking lot of the church where they pay at the garage — $10 for either baked fish/baked potato or fried fish/french fries/onion rings — then drive to the gymnasium door where a volunteer brings out the order.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An apple pie dessert is $1 but, no beer or soft drinks.

The first diners this year began showing up at 2:30 p.m., just to make sure they'd get their food, Stahler said.

Other fish fries:

• Alleman High School, Rock Island: The Booster Club traditionally hosts one big fish fry, but decided not to have it this year, a representative said.

• Saints Mary & Mathias Catholic School, 2407 Cedar St., Muscatine: As with St. Al's in Davenport, the event sponsored by the Knights of Columbus had to stop serving mid-way through Lent last year, but it is back this year with a drive-through only option, serving from 4:30-7 p.m. A dinner is fish or shrimp or a combo, served with baked beans, baked potato, cole slaw and a cookie. The cost is $10 for adults ages 13 and older and $5 for children ages 5-12.

• Knight of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Fish dinners will be served 4-7 p.m. every Friday through April 2 either eat-in, with socially distanced seating, or to-go. Dinner includes a fried catfish, baked potato, vegetable, roll/butter.

• Shriners International, 511 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Davenport. All-you-can eat fish fry, 4-7 p.m. every Friday through March 26. Cost is $12, available as carry-out or eat-in at socially-distanced tables.

• American Legion Post 569, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. Fish dinners will begin March 12, continuing Fridays through April 2, 5-7:30 p.m. Dine-in at socially distanced tables or take-out. Dinner is fish, baked or french fried potatoes, cole slaw or cottage cheese and a dinner roll.

Where did this tradition come from?

The Christian season of Lent — the six weeks leading up to Easter — is a time of repentance and prayer. In Catholic, Lutheran, Anglican and Methodist traditions, regulations called for abstinence from meat on Fridays as a type of penance.

From this grew the idea of a fish fry as a fundraiser. The traditional meal is battered fish, french fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, lemon slices, tartar sauce and dessert, but there are variations.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo: Mass vaccine site will address inequality

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+6
A night at St. Al's fish fry
Local

A night at St. Al's fish fry

  • Updated

He needed a break from the kitchen, so Herbie Klauer is having a smoke outside the church. Leaning against the steps, Klauer has dried batter …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News