A Quad-City vigil will be part of the "Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps" worldwide initiative on Friday, July 12.
The vigil will be 7-9 p.m. at Mercado on Fifth (Fifth Avenue and 12th Street in Moline.) The event will include speakers, music and plans to help end human detention camps.
Participants may bring signs and candles.
Donations of diapers, sanitary products, hygiene products, toothbrushes and toothpaste will be accepted. If items cannot be delivered to detention centers, they will be delivered to families affected by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
Mercado on Fifth, which starts at 5 p.m., features food and craft vendors.
For more information on Lights for Liberty, go to https://www.lightsforliberty.org/, call 563-322-4910 or email qcinterfaith@gmail.com.
