Lines grow at can, bottle redemption center

And the redemption center won't take glass, such as beer and wine bottles, adding to people's frustration.

But all this should be moot after July 25.

That is when Reynolds' emergency proclamation is set to expire and, according to section 109 of the order, "Iowans and retailers should not expect that this suspension (of taking containers for redemption) will be extended beyond July 25."

Her proclamation adds that retailers can begin accepting empty containers before that, with limits on the number of containers per customer or the hours they will be accepted to phase in the resumption of redemption.

Recycling center

Meanwhile, the Scott Area Recycling Center has seen a big upsurge in the amount of aluminum cans and plastic bottles it has received since the March proclamation.

Rather than going through the hassle of taking their cans and plastic bottles to the redemption center — or having them stack up — many residents have simply put them in recycling, despite not getting their nickel back.