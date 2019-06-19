Curtis Lundy was the guiding force behind the Quad-Cities' first XStream Clean-Up, a communi…

The lake at Nahant is normally 2-3 feet deep. At times this spring, the depth was measured at 13 feet.

The marsh starts taking on back flow from the Mississippi when the river gets to 12 feet; that happened March 14.

Nahant is a 305-acre preserve in southwest Davenport, part of a 513-acre wetland complex that is bordered by the Mississippi River, Interstate 280, and Iowa 22. It is owned by the city of Davenport and a nonprofit.

It had been closed 41 days because of flooding. Sandbags protected the building from taking on any water, but it was inaccessible because of flooding around it.

More on the Canadian Pacific leak

On May 2, the Iowa Department of Natural Resource office in Washington, Iowa, received a call from a contractor of Canadian Pacific Railway that perhaps 30-40 gallons of diesel fuel was floating out of an an oil/water separator tank on railroad's property because the entire area was underwater, Terry Jones, an environmental specialist with the DNR, said.

Oil/water separators are tanks, typically 1,000 to 2,000 gallons, that collect runoff from a property to catch oil and dispose of it properly, Jones said.

Late in the afternoon on May 3, the railroad's hazmat team deployed booms around the flooded area where the oil was leaking to recover as much oil as possible, he said.

In addition to Canadian Pacific property this included a former farm across Wapello Avenue belonging to Nahant Marsh.

By the time the booms were removed, the estimate of fuel leakage was up to 100 gallons, Jones said.

In addition to placing booms, the railroad was to have sent soil samples from the Nahant farm to an independent lab for testing, Jones said. If the soil is found to be contaminated above state standards, then it will have to be excavated, with new soil brought in, Jones said.

Any contaminated soil is to be taken to a landfill where it can be decontaminated, he said.

A report by Canadian Pacific to the DNR was to have been made in 30 days of the incident, but that had not happened as of Tuesday, Jones said. The department typically gives people/companies some latitude, he said.

A Canadian Pacific representative was not able to respond by deadline.