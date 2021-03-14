Lives on the line: COVID-19 sickened thousands in Iowa's meatpacking plants

Thompson visited the Waterloo plant in April 2020, and was alarmed by the crowded conditions and lack of transparency. But he recently visited with Tyson officials to discuss the logistics of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, and he said he is optimistic about the company’s direction.

He said he intended for the city’s initial interactions with Tyson during COVID-19 to spur collaboration. He hoped city officials could serve as a “force multiplier” to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re not out to expose corporate secrets,” Thompson said. “We’re not out to embarrass a company. ... We want them to do well, and we want them to be successful. We want them to look good.”

The Tyson plant in Waterloo is the country’s largest pork processing plant. It employs about 3,050 people, the company said.

Tyson did not answer questions from The Courier about updated COVID-19 infections and deaths linked to the Waterloo plant. The Black Hawk County Health Department also did not provide the data.

Reporters Tom Loewy from The Quad-City Times and Dolly Butz from The Sioux City Journal contributed to this story.

