With recovery efforts taking front and center, city and Scott County officials are encouraging business owners to keep track of cleanup, equipment loss, building damage and other adverse conditions caused by the historic flood that ripped through downtown Davenport last week.
The directive was given Thursday morning in the Davenport Police Department’s underground training center, where roughly 75 business owners had gathered seeking input for how to build back their businesses. Among those addressing the crowd was Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, saying local officials are committed to providing support to that end.
“Obviously for all of those who have been affected, not only do our thoughts and prayers go out to all of you, but now is a time to look at recovery and resilience,” he said.
Klipsch also said the city is creating a task force with the sole purpose of addressing flooding. More details about that group are expected to come within the next few days.
Also outlined were several processes for area business owners to go through, including permit applications, guidelines for restaurants to reopen from a health standpoint, and emergency systems that may need to be reactivated in certain properties.
Meanwhile, Davenport continues to await a presidential disaster declaration for Scott County, one of several along the Mississippi River to experience severe flooding with heavy rain from the southwest and snowmelt from upriver. State and federal officials have said the county could be added to the list of other Iowa counties after an earlier declaration was made in April in response to flooding on the western side of the state.
Scott County Emergency Management Director David Donovan said earlier this week that he’s hopeful a declaration will be issued soon, saying some of the planned recovery efforts are contingent upon that action. An application was sent Wednesday to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, commonly referred to as FEMA.
The flood that hit Davenport last week made the record books for the highest river level and longest duration of flooding. A temporary flood barrier, manufactured by company HESCO, breached after it had held the Mississippi River at bay for more than a month.
The exact cause of the breach remains undetermined, and officials say they’ll know more once the flood waters recede. HESCO says the breach was not caused by a structural fault of the barrier, saying the road underneath might have collapsed or the river may have risen above the barrier.
