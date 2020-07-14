Loter: Mississippi Valley Fair may be canceled, but 2021 will be a 'summer event like no other'

"We know many of you will be disappointed. We are too. But know this — we will be working hard behind the scenes to bring you a 2021 summer event like no other. We remain committed to providing the kind of high quality, safe, and entertaining family experiences unmatched by any fair our size.

"Thank you for understanding. And, even more, thank you for making the Mississippi Valley Fair one of the best venues for family-fun in the entire nation!"

Several hundred people reacted to the announcement with comments such as "glad you're looking out for the community" and "better safe than sorry." Others were:

• Thank you for being a responsible member of our community. We're all in this together and need to act like it to get through it.

• Thank you for putting the lives of all fair goers first instead of the almighty dollar as we see so often.

• People over profit! Thank you for putting the community first.

• Thank you for taking the health of all Quad-Citians seriously.

• Should have been the decision three weeks ago! Glad logic prevailed! Good work and have my respect.

• While I am sad, I understand completely. This virus is no joke.