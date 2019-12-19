{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-12-14-28-31

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-5-12-17-26

Thurs. Lotto: 6-7-27-29-34-46

Extra shot: 4

Jackpot: $15 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-8-7

Pick 3 Evening: 9-5-4

Pick 4 Midday: 2-5-6-7

Pick 4 Evening: 1-8-2-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 6-27-28-40-44 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 1-4-17-18-30

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $6.26 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-9-3

Pick Three Evening: 9-1-8

Pick Four Midday: 8-0-7-5

Pick Four Evening: 8-4-9-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 22-30-53-55-56

Mega Ball: 16 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 14-18-26-39-68

Powerball: 9 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $171 million

