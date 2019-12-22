{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 23-24-25-35-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 18-20-22-32-45

Sat. Lotto: 4-9-26-29-32-45

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $15.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-4-6

Pick 3 Evening: 5-9-2

Pick 4 Midday: 3-4-5-2

Pick 4 Evening: 5-1-1-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 6-27-28-40-44 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 4-17-29-40-51

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $6.44 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-3-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 6-2-2-2

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 3-20-23-35-60

Mega Ball: 16 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 19-31-35-50-67

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $183 million

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments