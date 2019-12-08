{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 13-23-25-43-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 15-17-31-32-40

Sat. Lotto: 11-15-23-30-39-41

Extra shot: 12

Jackpot: $13.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-3-4

Pick 3 Evening: 7-1-4

Pick 4 Midday: 5-6-3-5

Pick 4 Evening: 2-7-0-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 3-11-16-19-32 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 8-16-22-28-49

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $5.85 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-3-9

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 7-6-5-6

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 20-31-40-46-61

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $314 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 18-42-53-62-66

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $140 million

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments