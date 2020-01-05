{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-7-17-34-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-5-21-28-43

Sat. Lotto: 3-6-21-23-30-34

Extra shot: 22

Jackpot: $2.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-4-9

Pick 3 Evening: 5-3-3

Pick 4 Midday: 9-5-4-3

Pick 4 Evening: 3-1-1-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 1-3-18-22-33 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-24-34-38-47

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $6.91 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-5-8

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 8-7-3-5

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 37-41-42-53-63

Mega Ball: 16 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $69 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 1-11-21-25-54

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $258 million

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments