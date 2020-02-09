{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-16-32-35-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 13-15-18-25-38

Saturday Lotto: 9-36-45-46-47-50

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $6.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-7-0 (5)

Pick 3 Evening: 2-8-0 (3)

Pick 4 Midday: 3-2-8-8 (1)

Pick 4 Evening: 8-8-6-9 (5)

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thursday drawing: 18-30-31-33-34 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Saturday drawing: 2-9-17-36-40

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $7.9 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-3-2

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 9-9-5-6

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Friday drawing: 9-14-27-36-52

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $202 million

Powerball

Saturday drawing: 35-49-50-59-66

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $70 million

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments