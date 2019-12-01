{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-7-22-25-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-11-15-27-42

Sat. Lotto: 11-29-31-35-40-48

Extra shot: 10

Jackpot: $13 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-2-1

Pick 3 Evening: 9-6-5

Pick 4 Midday: 9-8-6-0

Pick 4 Evening: 1-7-4-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 3-9-22-24-41 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-13-22-39-49

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $5.55 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-0-1

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 8-3-3-6

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri drawing: 6-8-31-50-65

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $266 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 15-35-42-63-68

Powerball: 18 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $120 million

