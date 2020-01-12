{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-7-9-15-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 11-17-18-26-27

Sat. Lotto: 2-16-18-23-31-51

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $3.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-8-2

Pick 3 Evening: 9-1-7

Pick 4 Midday: 9-9-5-1

Pick 4 Evening: 8-6-0-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 1-14-21-28-37 Lucky Ball: 12

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-21-25-30-34

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $7.16 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-4-0

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 6-2-4-3

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 17-27-49-51-66

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $91 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-21-23-31-59

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $296 million

