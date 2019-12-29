{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 16-22-33-34-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-12-29-44-45

Sat. Lotto: 7-20-21-30-48-49

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $16 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-1-4

Pick 3 Evening: 5-9-0

Pick 4 Midday: 7-1-6-0

Pick 4 Evening: 5-8-0-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-25-29-30-35 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 9-31-45-47-51

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $6.67 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-3-1

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-9-1-7

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 17-34-40-63-64

Mega Ball: 24 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 20-23-39-59-60

Powerball: 18 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $220 million

