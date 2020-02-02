{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-28-29-39-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-28-39-40-45

Saturday Lotto: 1-3-6-8-23-47

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $5.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-2-6 (2)

Pick 3 Evening: 8-1-5 (5)

Pick 4 Midday: 7-6-6-5 (5)

Pick 4 Evening: 6-2-4-2 (2)

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thursday drawing: 4-6-8-18-39 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Saturday drawing: 1-6-8-21-23

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $7.71 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-9-3

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 6-7-3-3

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Friday drawing: 28-31-33-57-62

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $168 million

Powerball

Saturday drawing: 12-33-54-57-60

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $50 million

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments