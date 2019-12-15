{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 18-19-21-27-32

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-16-24-34-44

Sat. Lotto: 1-2-17-21-44-49

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $14.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-9-9

Pick 3 Evening: 3-4-4

Pick 4 Midday: 2-7-1-8

Pick 4 Evening: 5-0-9-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-17-21-28-38 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 7-8-33-37-51

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $6.12 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-9-2

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 7-3-8-4

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 17-21-29-39-56

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $372 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-6-12-32-64

Powerball: 19 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $160 million

