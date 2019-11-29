{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-23-30-35-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-21-29-34-39

Thurs. Lotto: 5-11-15-19-37-47

Extra shot: 2

Jackpot: $12.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-1-1

Pick 3 Evening: 1-9-4

Pick 4 Midday: 4-2-4-6

Pick 4 Evening: 6-2-7-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 3-9-22-24-41 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 16-25-27-33-44

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.43 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-9-1

Pick Three Evening: 2-3-4

Pick Four Midday: 4-8-1-0

Pick Four Evening: 1-6-6-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri drawing: 6-8-31-50-65

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $243 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 15-26-37-53-55

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $110 million

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments