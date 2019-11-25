{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-14-24-39-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-21-24-30-35

Mon. Lotto: 13-15-17-20-35-48

Extra shot: 2

Jackpot: $12.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-4-9

Pick 3 Evening: 9-5-9

Pick 4 Midday: 2-5-0-2

Pick 4 Evening: 5-5-9-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 1-2-3-31-40 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 4-5-18-43-46

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $5.31 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-3-7

Pick Three Evening: 4-8-9

Pick Four Midday: 4-5-1-5

Pick Four Evening: 1-7-7-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 7-12-17-49-53

Mega Ball: 24 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $226 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 28-35-38-61-66

Powerball: 23 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $100 million

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments