ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 9-12-23-30-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-20-25-27-31

Mon. Lotto: 7-28-32-36-39-45

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $13.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-9-2

Pick 3 Evening: 6-6-3

Pick 4 Midday: 7-5-0-2

Pick 4 Evening: 9-2-9-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 10-31-43-44-46 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-13-22-39-49

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $5.55 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-9-3

Pick Three Evening: 7-7-6

Pick Four Midday: 1-4-3-1

Pick Four Evening: 2-5-6-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri drawing: 6-8-31-50-65

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $266 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 15-35-42-63-68

Powerball: 18 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $120 million

