ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-8-27-34-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-6-30-35-39

Mon. Lotto: 6-29-33-39-42-50

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $3.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-0-5

Pick 3 Evening: 8-5-9

Pick 4 Midday: 3-4-5-1

Pick 4 Evening: 4-6-2-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 7-16-30-32-39 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-21-25-30-34

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $7.16 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-1-5

Pick Three Evening: 8-9-2

Pick Four Midday: 8-6-6-8

Pick Four Evening: 9-9-2-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 17-27-49-51-66

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $91 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-21-23-31-59

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $296 million

