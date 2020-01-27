{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 21-23-34-40-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-5-34-38-44

Mon. Lotto: 2-5-8-16-51-52

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-9-6 (2)

Pick 3 Evening: 7-7-0 (9)

Pick 4 Midday: 9-8-2-9 (4)

Pick 4 Evening: 3-6-9-0 (0)

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 1-7-17-22-29 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 16-20-22-23-47

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $7.61 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-1-3

Pick Three Evening: 1-1-5

Pick Four Midday: 5-1-1-1

Pick Four Evening: 9-7-1-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 3-4-18-23-38

Mega Ball: 24 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $141 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 2-9-17-36-67

Powerball: 18 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $394 million

