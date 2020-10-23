Lou Holtz questions Biden's faith in Davenport; Loebsack hammers Trump over pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Biden, a Roman Catholic who has wrestled publicly with abortion policy for decades, this summer declared that he no longer supports a long-standing congressional ban on using federal health care money to pay for abortions.

The former vice president’s reversal came following criticism from rivals and women's rights group who argued that the Hyde Amendment is another abortion barrier that disproportionately affects poor women and women of color, the Associated Press reported.

Biden's platform promises to expand access to contraception and protect the constitutional right to an abortion.

"Biden supports repealing the Hyde Amendment because health care is a right that should not be dependent on one’s zip code or income," according to his campaign. "And, the public option will cover contraception and a woman’s constitutional right to choose."

Loebsack, meanwhile, criticized President Trump for fumbling the nation's response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, with the U.S. topping 1,100 COVID deaths a day.