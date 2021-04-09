Loud Thunder and Illiniwek campgrounds open this weekend for the season

Loud Thunder Park Ranger Ben Mills said camping activities have spiked in the last year with the pandemic, with a record number of people using both sites.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We were absolutely inundated with people coming to the preserve last year," Mills said. "It was awesome. I have never seen as many bodies out here as I did last year. There were people here every day."

Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission members approved borrowing up to $4.5 million in bonds in September 2017 to pay for all of the upgrades. The funds have paid for repairs to the dam and spillway at Lake George, the 167-acre man-made lake located in the preserve; construction of a wave protection wall; and the addition of 16 back-in full-service sites in a new area west of the Horse Corral campgrounds.

Mills said 12 additional campsites with 20-amp electrical service also were added at the Horse Corral campground.

Construction for two cabins began last year that will overlook Lake George. Mills said plumbing, a septic system and electricity had been installed, but completion of the cabins has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.