The high quality of all 10 applicants for the Louisa County Emergency Management Agency vacant coordinator’s position had EMA members on Wednesday searching for the best way to identify a leading contender.
The EMA held a series of interviews last week with the applicants and the meeting Wednesday was intended to review the applications and interview notes in an effort to either select a new coordinator or narrow the search down.
Before going into an executive discussion on the applicants, Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner, who has been serving as the interim coordinator since the resignation of former coordinator Staci Griffin, asked the agency members how they wanted to proceed.
“We may not come to a decision tonight. I’d like to, but I’m in no rush. I’m used to the chaos now,” he said.
Turner went on to suggest if the EMA was not able to select anyone, perhaps the top two or three candidates could be chosen and asked to return for a second interview.
Before making any decisions, the members agreed to go into an executive discussion on the candidates. Before making that move however, Turner updated the members on the status of flood recovery efforts in Louisa County since it received a presidential disaster declaration.
He said Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel were now on-site and had established an office at the former Kilpeck Community Church, 17786 County Road X61. He said the office would be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Turner urged anyone who had been impacted by the flood to sign up for assistance, although he acknowledged some people he had talked to seemed unwilling to take advantage of that opportunity.
He suggested that might be a mistake.
“Anyone impacted in the slightest by the high water is encouraged to sign up, even if they don’t think they need help,” Turner said.
He explained anyone that misses the deadline could find later damage, such as mold or septic issues, and not be able to get any assistance at that time. Registering now would preserve their opportunity to turn in those future potential damages, Turner said.
The Red Cross distributed cleaning supplies and bottled water Thursday at the site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.