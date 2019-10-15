WAPELLO — A split Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved new operating hours for ATV/UTVs that will allow the machines to operate until 10 p.m. beginning Oct. 24.
The 2-1 vote, which was taken after the board agreed to waive the final two readings of the proposed ordinance amendment, will allow ATV/UTVs to operate on the county’s secondary roads from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Under the current ordinance they are restricted to operating from sunrise to sunset.
Supervisors Brad Quigley and Randy Griffin supported the new hours, while supervisor Chris Ball opposed them.
Ball said after the vote he was representing county residents who did not favor the longer hours. Although Quigley and Griffin did not explain their votes, during an Oct. 8 public hearing on the proposal and other earlier discussions, the two had indicated their support for the measure, which had initially been proposed by members of a local ATV/UTV group, the Louisa County Riders Club.
Following the vote, county auditor Sandi Elliott said the new rule would go into effect when published in official papers on Oct. 24. However, she indicated the publication would come after 4 a.m., meaning early morning riders would need to wait until Oct. 25 to take advantage of the new hours.
In other action, the board offered its support to update the county’s multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan. Emergency services coordinator Brian Hall told the board the update would replace the current plan, which is set to expire in April 2020.
“The plan is good for five years,” Hall told the board, explaining the plan keeps the county and local communities eligible for federal disaster aid.
Although the current plan cost around $25,000 when it was initially completed five years ago, Hall estimated the new cost would be lower. He also pointed out funding assistance was available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover a portion of the cost, but waiting for the federal assistance could delay the update by several months.
The delay could jeopardize future disaster assistance, Hall cautioned.
The Louisa County Emergency Management Services Commission is scheduled to meet later in the week, and the supervisors informally agreed to support the update, although they suggested other local governments should contribute to the cost.
You have free articles remaining.
Hall said he would discuss the issue with the commission.
The supervisors also opened several bids related to the upgrading of 65th Street. The street will be a main corridor for construction traffic that is expected when a solar farm facility is scheduled to be constructed next year south of Wapello.
The apparent low bid of $176,474 was submitted by DeLong Construction, Washington. Four other bids ranged from $196,759 to $245,462. Assistant county engineer Adam Shutt said his estimate for the work was $184,000.
Shutt said the project’s completion date was Aug. 28, 2020.
The supervisors are expected to approve a contract at their next meeting, provided there is no change in the bids following a review.
Meanwhile, county engineer Larry Roehl said a deck pour on the County Highway 99 replacement bridge at Wapello was still being planned before the end of the month.
In final action, the board:
— Met with mental health and disabilities director Bobbie Wulf, general assistance director Cyndi Mears and conservation board director Katie Hammond for their monthly department updates.
— Agreed to a request from Ron Durbin, chair of the Louisa County Trails Council, to support a grant application for Mississippi River Trail signs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.