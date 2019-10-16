WAPELLO — A plan being developed by Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS) Administrator Roxanne Smith to address the pending replacement of Dr. Sineel Parvathareddy, medical director for the Louisa County Board of Health, could end up helping several rural Iowa counties.
Under Iowa law, county boards of health must appoint a licensed physician to serve as county medical director. These positions sign off on immunization and other medical health programs provided by a county’s public health service.
Parvathareddy, a Muscatine family practice physician, was appointed to the board in 2018 to fill out the term of Dr. Brian Masonholder, who retired from his Columbus Junction medical practice. Masonholder was the county’s last resident physician and had been appointed to the BOH in 2017 for a three-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2019.
Parvathareddy has announced he can't continue serving on the Louisa County board.
At the board’s September meeting, Smith was having difficulty finding a replacement since there are no longer any resident practicing physicians in the county and no other physicians had shown interest.
Some nurse practitioners were interested, but state law does not allow that and a waiver of the law is not possible, Smith said.
“I talked to our consultant — I talked to people at the state — to really break down Iowa code (and) what it means; and we can’t get around it — we can’t do a waiver — so I decided since we can’t do a waiver, let’s do an Iowa code change,” she said.
Smith said she had talked about that with Louisa County Attorney Adam Parsons and Iowa State Representative Dave Kerr.
“(Kerr) is willing to take this on for us. I’m really encouraged about this,” Smith said, explaining Kerr was drafting a proposed bill to introduce in January.
Smith said if the bill eventually succeeds in changing the law, many rural Iowa counties could benefit.
Louisa County is the only county in Iowa without a hospital, Smith said, but a recent study found 17 other small rural counties face the prospect of losing their hospitals.
That could impact those boards of health’s ability to find a licensed physician to fill their medical director positions.
“I’m hopeful we can get this changed,” Smith said.
Board members said they were excited about the prospect.
“It would be amazing if we could see government work,” said Randy Griffin, who serves as the board of supervisor representative on the BOH.
In other action, the BOH:
- Learned Medicare payments were now being received from Iowa Total Care, Iowa’s newest managed care organization (MCO), following a confusing start for the company in July;
- Approved a septic tank set-back waiver;
- Informally agreed to Smith’s request to ask the Louisa County Board of Supervisors to approve a department credit card;
- Learned the Iowa State Extension Office in Wapello would hold an unused/expired prescription drug take back program on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
