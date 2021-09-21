Louisa-Muscatine 2021 Homecoming

Support Local Journalism
On Sunday, Sept. 19, Louisa-Muscatine seniors Levi Staley and Abigail Kemper were crowned Homecoming King and Queen of 2021. Other members of this year's Louisa-Muscatine Homecoming Court included Brynn Jeambey, McKenna Hohenadel, Kaylee Corbin, Cami Shoultz, Morgan Nowak, Dru Raisbeck, Gavin Hunt and Shad Fordyce.
