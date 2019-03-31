FORT MADISON, Iowa — A man convicted of leaving the scene after his girlfriend leaped to her death from his car in southeast Iowa has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Damian Hamann, 29, was sentenced Friday. He was found guilty in December of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
Hamann told investigators that 20-year-old Sadie Alvarado of Muscatine jumped from his car on Aug. 5 in rural Lee County as they were arguing. He says he drove home to Morning Sun, but went back later to look for her.
Her body already had been found by a passer-by. An autopsy report shows she suffered blunt force injuries after her leap and had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit to drive.
