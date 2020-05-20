March sales tax a boon for Silvis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SILVIS — Amid the many challenges the coronavirus is imposing on most cities, so far things are very well in Silvis.

The city just learned that its sales tax went up 157% in March from a year ago. This March the Silvis sales tax rendered $299,112. A year ago it was $138,612 for March.

City administrator Jim Grafton attributed it to the fact that Silvis has four grocery stores — Jewel, Walmart, ALDI and Hy-Vee, as well as two lumber stores — Anchor Lumber and R.P. Lumber. It’s no secret that during the pandemic people are working on their homes and eating at home more.

Grafton said he was pleasantly surprised.

“I actually anticipated that we would be down a little bit,” he said after Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“We are cautiously optimistic,” Grafton added. “But our focus now is just trying to get everything opened up in a safe manner and follow the (state's) orders and try and get those businesses that aren't opened back up, open safely. It’s good news for the city but it’s not good news for everybody because we still have businesses without revenue.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, Grafton also had some good news on the city’s TIF districts. They are bringing in more money, too.