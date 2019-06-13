United States Marine Corps Medal of Honor recipient from WWII, Hershel Woody Williams speaks during a press conference at Palmer College of Ch…

The meaning of "Gold Star"

The term Gold Star Family stems from the Service Flag, a banner that first was flown by families during World War I. It included a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the United States armed forces during any period of war or hostilities in which the armed forces engaged.

If the loved one died, the blue star was replaced by a gold star, so that the community would know the price the family had paid in the cause of freedom.

The United States began observing Gold Star Mother's Day on the last Sunday of September in 1936. The Gold Star Wives group formed before the end of World War II. The Gold Star Lapel Button was established in August 1947.

Now Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day is the last Sunday of September, with Gold Star Spouses Day on April 5.