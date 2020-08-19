MEENAN: This is one test I am glad I took; I may even take COVID-19 test again

I myself opted for the test because in my job — even during a time when most interviews are being done on the phone — you inevitably end up interviewing someone unexpectedly on assignment and forget to put your mask on. Or like about a month ago, I stopped in a fast food chain for lunch and ran into an old friend and ate there, which likely was not wise, despite the restaurant’s many precautions.

Plus sure enough, Wednesday, while I was outside when I interviewed three different people in cars, one had just put his wife in the hospital with COVID-19 and another person actually had potentially strong symptoms.

Interviewing people at this type of event is a fundamental of my trade. I have since learned that since I was outside, and they were in their cars, and in the case of the symptomatic person we both had masks on, I likely am OK, that it was a very low risk situation.

Clear back when this began I had a conversation with my now late boss, Laura Fraembs, and we discussed how it seemed to be impossible to be 100% safe, no matter what you did.

Since that time, I have turned into quite the hand washer, and other than exercise, mostly a stay-at-home guy. When out, of course, I practice social distancing, but I always did that anyway.