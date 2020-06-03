Mental health, addiction visit numbers have fallen off in Quad-Cities amid COVID-19

The numbers of people receiving mental health services for challenges like alcohol and drugs were off to a fast start at the outset of 2020, Mary Petersen, chief operating officer and director of behavioral health services of Robert Young Center-UnityPoint Health, said. But those numbers sharply declined in mid-March with the onset of COVID-19 in the area.
The numbers say it even stronger. In 2019 CADS (Centers for Alcohol and Drug Services) provided 58,000 Quad-Cities patient visits for alcohol and drug related services and served 2,647 unduplicated patients for substance use disorder, Petersen said. And in the first 2½ months of 2020, patient volumes were “far outpacing the number of individuals served the previous year,” Petersen said.
The impact of COVID-19 was dramatic, she said. There was an immediate drop in individuals seeking treatment via the emergency department or outpatient clinic visits. Overall patient volume decreased by 70 percent from the end of March through the end of May.
“We saw our volumes dramatically impacted,” she said. “And we had to figure out ways to serve individuals in different methods. The schools closed. And when that happened we lost the ability to do education and prevention services.”
Yet at the beginning of June, people were beginning to reach out for treatment and services again, she said.
Petersen appeared at the daily health departments briefing Tuesday to alert the community to reach out to people with alcohol and drug problems.
Plus some of the people most in need of help may be also greatly affected by COVID-19.
Opioid addiction and the use of methamphetamine also affects the respiratory system, she said. Alcoholism affects the immune system. And among the ways to fight COVID-19, social distancing, can contribute to isolation and a lack of seeking treatment by some.
Virtual meetings help, but her staff has found that phone calls do not replace regular previously held group meetings. “They were not received very well,” she said.
One thing does stand out, though, she said. “Social connectivity and having individuals to rely on in that social support network is critically important,” Petersen said.
Virtual group therapy has been implemented and picked up. “It has been very beneficial but it doesn’t replace having the ability to meet face-to-face,” she said.
Also, social distancing led to problems at its impatient facility with 66 beds in Scott County. Group meetings and meals became difficult, including keeping people six feet apart and wearing masks.
In addition, people were obeying stay-at-home orders and not coming to emergency rooms for treatment. “People had fear and anxiety and as a result were not seeking services,” she said, all playing a role in the 70 percent decrease in the Quad-Cities in terms of seeking services.
All facilities and services have remained operational, she said noting that care delivery has changed to include virtual option for safety.
There are also additional resources, people can contact including:
- Substance Abuse & Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA)
- National Institute on Alcohol Abuse & Alcoholism (NIAAA)
- Substance Use Prevention & Recovery (SUPR).
Also people can call: 563–322-2667 and press 2 to schedule appointment to access services.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.