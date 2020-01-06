Former Olympic ice skater Michelle Kwan is in Muscatine today to campaign on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Kwan will attend a phone bank.
On Tuesday, Kwan will attend a community ice skate event in Coralville and a phone bank in Iowa City.
Details: Phone Bank with Michelle Kwan in Muscatine.
• Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.
• Event starts 6 p.m.
• Where: Biden for President Field Office, 130 E. 2nd Street, Muscatine.
• Event Attendance: Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP HERE.
