ROCK ISLAND — His little walkabout covered 2,190 miles and 14 states, stretching from Georgia to Maine.
Retired Rock Island Police Chief Scott Harris gave more than six months of his life to conquering the Appalachian Trail. Somewhere between Georgia and Maine lie his heart and soul. He gave the adventure everything he had.
Harris fought — and beat — hunger and the elements. He encountered a bear, two moose and a wild pony. He made friends from every walk of life and background, and he learned something new about himself at every turn and pass. He overcame bumps, some bigger than others, and a fair share of bruises.
His family supported him through every step, cementing what Harris already knew: They wanted only for him to savor the adventure of a lifetime.
Thousands of people attempt to hike the A.T. annually, but only one out of four finish it.
"Not bad for the Marine who didn't like hikes in the Corps,'' said Harris, who began his walkabout March 25, 2019, and finished Oct. 11.
In 2012, Harris retired as police chief in Rock Island, opting to become the director of the Office of Public Safety at Western Illinois University. He retired from WIU in March 2019.
To tackle the A.T., one must possess a healthy mix of enthusiasm and caution and a dash or two of crazy. Research and detailed planning is involved, and time, energy, money (Harris spent $6,000) and commitment are required. If you are lucky, you might find a hiking partner willing to share the trials and tribulations of a six-month journey Harris dubbed a "walkabout."
"Planning, equipment, understanding each state you are going through, what you will encounter, and dozens of other details go into the journey,'' Harris said. "And it is a journey. What no one understands is the mental side of the hike. While it was a great trek, there were times — especially early — I wondered what in the world was I doing.''
THE FRIEND
Harris and Al Castro were best pals while attending elementary school, junior high and high school in East Moline. The two worked together at East Moline's Mr. Steak; both served honorably in the U.S. Marines; and they served as the best man in each other's weddings.
Why not share the A.T. with your best friend, also retired?
"Al will tell you that it was my journey and not his,'' Harris said of Castro, who shared the first 550 miles of the experience with his longtime friend. "I understand and appreciate the way he approached the hike. I can tell you — and I'm forever in his debt — Al stayed until I proved I could handle things on my own.
"That's pretty special right there,'' Harris added. "Al was amazing. I completed my summit of Mount Katahdin (which marks the end of the A.T.) with 'Bruiser' and 'Bart,' two hiking partners I engaged after Al left, but Al was there to celebrate with me at the end. I went 1,640 miles with 'Bruiser' and 'Bart,' and that was important to me, but those miles with Al made all the difference in the world.''
Like everyone on the trail, Harris also had a nickname. He went by "Scotch.''
THE WALKABOUT
Harris, who chronicled his journey on Facebook and YouTube, said there were too many days filled with excitement to single out one event.
"Certainly the first day was exciting since the two years of pre-hike planning was coming to fruition,'' he said, chuckling over a photo of the large salt-and-pepper beard he grew over his six-month hike. "Even though it rained that first day and hailed at night, it was still great. We took what the A.T. threw at us and had fun."
Harris called the summit of Mount Katahdin "exhilarating,'' and he remains in awe of completing his challenge at Maine's highest mountain (5,267 feet), which is located in Baxter State Park.
"It was fun until you realize you have to climb back down,'' Harris said. "It's beautiful, and it's a challenge that you have to take. It provides an amazing and dramatic finale.''
Each day on the A.T. offered something new for Harris. He hiked between eight and 12 miles daily in the early stages of his journey, but 20-mile-a-day hikes with "Bruiser'' and "Bart'' were not uncommon in the final three-quarters of the journey. A 25-mile jaunt was the trip's longest hiking day.
The journey included nights spent camping along the trail, in hostels and occasionally in a hotel for a shower. Harris, Bruiser and Bart spent one night in a heated restroom in Newfound Gap, in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, because snow had forced the closure of a road they needed to use.
"Woke up hugging a toilet,'' Harris said with a laugh. "Hey, it served its purpose, but it was a sight to see three grown men sleeping in a restroom.''
Wildlife encountered along the way included a bear sighting, two moose, and a wild pony at Virginia's Grayson Highlands State Park.
"I wasn't sure what to expect since it looked like he (the pony) wanted to play a game of chicken on the trail, and he would have won,'' Harris said. "But all he wanted to do was follow me into the shelter and look for a free handout of food. I was told to bring along some salt packets for them to lick.''
THE FOOD
Hiker hunger is real, Harris said. Food and water are important parts of a 2,000-plus-mile hike through the Eastern quarter of America. Harris lost 40 pounds along the way, and he said his appetite was ravenous at times.
His typical breakfast included a Pop-Tart, a roll, oatmeal, or a breakfast sandwich. Lunch was a tortilla with a single serving of Spam and a second tortilla with either peanut butter or single serving of tuna fish, with mayonnaise added for calories.
Supper was a hot meal of instant mashed potatoes or a freeze-dried pasta (lasagna, chili-mac or spaghetti), which entailed boiling water and emptying the water into the foil packet. A protein bar was his afternoon snack, and a candy bar was his evening snack.
"I learned to appreciate food,'' Harris said. "Going into towns and stopping for a meal was a pleasure, and I could put a dent in just about anything in front of me, including the monster nachos at cool little pub in Rangley, Maine. I can still see them. And yes, I accepted — and handled — the Ice Cream Challenge at Pine Grove, Pa., State Park. That half-gallon didn't stand a chance.''
THE INJURIES
The worst part of the hike were the injuries sustained, including a deep gash over one eye Harris suffered while trying to jump water in the 100-mile wilderness in Maine.
"They were all my fault,'' Harris said of the bumps, cuts and bruises along the way. "The invincible attitude contributed to the falls. When I fell off a rock ledge in Mahoosuc Notch, I posted to my Facebook page what my hiking partner, Bart, said at the time.
"He said I was acting like a youngster, hopping from one bolder to another. Maybe I should slow down and act my age."
"After each fall I told myself to slow down, but it was short-lived because there would be another one. ... I always considered myself fleet of foot — 'Twinkle Toes,' if you will — but I know better now.''
THE FAMILY
You don't take on the A.T. without support. Harris said he would have had zero chance of completing the trek without family and friends, and also people he encountered along the way.
"My wife, Pat, is just amazing,'' Harris said with a smile. "My kids and grandkids understood and were behind me every step. The positive posts on the Facebook page gave me motivation, and that motivation was real. Cutting my beard with Pat, the kids and grandkids when I got home, was a pretty cool moment. The words of encouragement were overwhelming and kept me going for fear of letting them down. The world needs to know just how awesome my wife is."
Harris said he has a newfound appreciation for trail names.
"I'll never forget 'Etch,' 'Mowanna,' 'Happy Hour,' 'Fish,' 'Wonderbread,' 'Echo,' 'Fisher,' 'Beagle,' 'Brew Master,' some of the interesting hikers I met along the way,'' he said. "I don't know their real names.''
THE AFTERMATH
Having conquered the A.T., Harris now is working at enjoying retirement and still adjusting to the world around him.
"It takes some work, learning how to be a retiree and not hiking every day like I did for six months,'' he said. "While I miss being out on the trail getting some great exercise, seeing beautiful sights, the quietness of the woods, I am happy to be back with family and friends.
"I miss my trail friends especially my trail family (tramily) of Bart and Bruiser. My wife knew it was going to be hard for me to just stop working and retire, so she was more than encouraging for me to hike the A.T. and learn how to slow down or de-stress, as she called it.
"I'm helping and trying not to get in the way of my son-in-law with his business, and keeping busy best I can. It was a heck of a way to celebrate retirement.''
A 2,190-mile celebration.
