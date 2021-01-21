Miller-Meeks asks Congress 'follow precedent' and dismiss Hart election challenge

“As I have said from the beginning of this entire process, nothing is more important than ensuring every Iowan has their vote counted," Hart said in a statement Thursday. "Mariannette Miller-Meeks herself has acknowledged that there are votes yet to be counted, which makes her attempt to stop votes from being counted even more disappointing. It is crucial to me that this bipartisan review by the U.S. House is fair, and I hope our leaders will move swiftly to address this contest and ensure all votes are counted. Iowans deserve to know that the candidate who earned the most votes represents them."