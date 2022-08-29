Miller-Meeks hosts 'listening session' on veterans affairs in Davenport

Eric Sanders carried some stark, simple facts into Monday's veterans affairs roundtable held in Eastern Iowa Community Colleges' downtown Davenport campus.

"Two men, veterans of the Iraq war, are suspected to have killed themselves in the Muscatine area in the past 60 days," said Sanders, one of the veterans who heads up the Muscatine County Veterans Affairs service group. "A family member of one of those men told me, 'I never knew the resources that were available to him.'

"I had another vet, in his 40s who was eating out of the dumpster behind the Muscatine Hy-Vee. He was shown the resources available to him, found a home and found a job. The difference is in knowing the help that is out there."

Sanders' message was delivered to Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa, 2nd District) and fellow Republican Congressman Mike Bost (Illinois 12th District) during what they called their "listening session" with veterans and the leaders of service organizations dedicated to helping those who served in the armed forces.

Along with Sanders, Joseph Lemon of The Abbey Addition Treatment Center in Bettendorf, Lola Vendewalle of Quad-City Veterans Outreach, and Bryan Miller of the Quad-Cities Veterans Network were on hand to provide feedback and raise issues.

"We are asking the basic question, 'How does a veteran of the armed services become a civilian again?' And it's not an easy question," said Bost, the ranking member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee. "We know in 2017 roughly 20 veterans committed suicide every day. We know that today that number is around 17.

"And of those 17, only six veterans will ever seek help from the Veterans Administration. Eleven will never use the resources available to them. It is a number we have to change."

Miller-Meeks highlighted one of the stumbling blocks veterans face when looking for social, medical or employment services.

"All of what we heard was important today, but I have to say hearing about the ongoing problems vets are having with documents, especially the DD-214s, was very eye-opening," Miller-Meeks said. "It is going to be some legislation I'm going to be working on."

The DD-214 is a one-page document that provides a service member's discharge date and details of military service. Sanders pointed out that a veteran cannot receive any kind of assistance without verification of discharge.

"Without that verification, there is just one place to go to confirm discharge dates: the National Archives," Sanders said. "Before I can help a homeless vet get housing, we are waiting to hear back from the National Archives."

Lemon raised the issue of what is perceived as "intrusive questioning" when veterans seek help. He pointed to questionnaires that ask veterans about monthly income and birth sex when seeking help with problems. Bost also pointed to "20-year-olds" in Veterans Affairs hospitals asking veterans about combat service.

"We find that veterans can walk away from important resources because of the way they are treated during the application process," Miller-Meeks said. "It's an issue of training and also of caring, which can be very hard to teach in some cases."

Miller, of the veterans affairs group, touched on what he saw as a success story: the Department of Defenses Skills Bridge Program, which places veterans with companies in paid positions to help the veteran learn how to apply their skills.

"It gives the vet a job before they get out — a job that is paid by the DOD, so there is little risk or cost for the company," Miller said. "So a veteran is discharged with more on his or her resume than just military experience. It's a real chance to learn how your skills can be used in the civilian world."

Miller-Meeks and Bost pointed to skills learned in the military as the biggest selling points veterans have to new employers.

"We know veterans show up on time, work hard and have good skills and the ability to learn," Miller-Meeks said. "Employers should not be afraid of hiring veterans."

Bost said another stumbling block for veterans was the idea "all are broken."

"Most veterans are highly motivated and highly trained and make great employees," Bost said. "That's a message we have to communicate to the community."