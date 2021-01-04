Miller-Meeks suggests she will vote to accept Electoral College results for Biden

Newly seated Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has not expressly said whether she will vote to accept the Electoral College results certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, but seemed to suggest she would on Monday.

A dozen Republican senators and many more House Republicans allied with President Donald Trump have pledged to challenge the results from several battleground states, citing Trump’s repeated, baseless charges of widespread fraud. They say they will officially object to the results, forcing votes in the Republican-run Senate and the Democratic-controlled House that are expected to fail.

"As a 24-year Army veteran and member of Congress who swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, Congresswoman Miller-Meeks believes that any justification to decertify electoral votes must reach the highest standards," Austin Harris, Miller-Meeks' deputy chief of staff and former campaign manager, said in a statement.