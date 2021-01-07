Miller-Meeks: Trump should stay and 'plenty of blame to go around' for US Capitol riot

"I think in order to listen to people and to heal our nation — to answer those grievances — that there should be either an investigation or a commission to look into that," she said. "There was fraud. There were irregularities. There were states that did not follow their state law, and/or election officials violated state law. I think all of those things are worthwhile to address so that everyone has faith and confidence and trust in the election system."

Courts across the country — including the U.S. Supreme Court, with a now conservative 6-3 majority — have roundly dismissed the allegations made by the president, his campaign and his allies. Additionally, Trump's own U.S. Attorney General William Barr declared that the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Miller-Meeks called for "a federal baseline" for absentee ballots cast by mail and signature verification.

"It has to be looked into," she said of how some states conducted elections during a pandemic. "And, if we don't do that, then there will still be suspicion that it was an election that had irregularities."