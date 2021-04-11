Minor flooding forecast for smaller area rivers

Residents along some of the areas smaller rivers will need to bear with some minor flooding for a day or two as the record rainfall that fell Saturday and Sunday has forced a few rivers out of their banks.

Meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said 2.55 inches of rain fell Saturday, breaking a record for April 10 of 1.65 inches that was set in 1995.

Another .32 of an inch of rain fell Sunday, bringing the total amount of rain for the event to 2.87 inches, Cousins added.

According to the forecast from the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota, the Rock River at Moline is expected to rise to 12.1 feet by 1 p.m. Monday. Flood stage there is 12 feet. The Rock will then begin to recede and fall to 11.9 feet by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Wapsipinicon River at DeWitt already was above flood stage Sunday, sitting at 11.77 feet as of 6:30 p.m. Flood stage there is 11 feet. The river is forecast to rise to 11.9 feet by 7 a.m. Monday before starting to drop.

The Wapsipinicon is expected to drop to 10.7 feet by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Green River in Geneseo was at 15.58 feet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Flood stage there is 15 feet. The Green is forecast to fall back below flood stage early Tuesday.