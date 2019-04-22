MUSCATINE — The contents of a single-family home were declared a "near total loss" by the Muscatine Fire Department after a fire Sunday afternoon.
In a news release from Fire Marshal Mike Hartman, at 2:11 p.m. Sunday the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call of a house on fire at 1507 Washington St., Muscatine.
On arrival, crews saw fire in the rear of the home that had spread to the main part of the building. Firefighters knocked down the main body of the fire, the news release read, and had the fire under control in about 40 minutes.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury, and another person at the scene was assessed for smoke exposure but did not require treatment. Their names have not been released.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but it does not appear to be intentional, according to the release.
Fire in the rear of the building, with water and smoke throughout totaled approximately $50,000 in damage to the structure and near total loss of the contents.
Approximately 15 firefighters from MFD and the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire, including off duty personnel. The Muscatine Police Department also assisted.
