A new Miss Iowa will be crowned on Saturday, June 15, at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
Miss Iowa 2019 will represent the state of Iowa at the Miss America competition, broadcast live on NBC, with the date and venue to be announced.
Twenty candidates will compete for the Miss Iowa crown, while 13 will vie for the title of Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen.
Miss Iowa Prelims will be Thursday, June 13, at the Adler.
Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen competition will be Friday, June 14.
Tickets are $40 for Thursday prelims, $50 for the Friday Teen Competition, $60 for Miss Iowa Finals on Saturday or $130 for a season ticket that covers all three nights.
Quad-City native Michael Kelly will emcee the show while Miss Iowa 2018 Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen 2018 Cali Wilson will perform.
All 33 candidates will bring their talents to the stage.
Tickets are available at the Adler office and through Ticketmaster.com.
Candidates will arrive Sunday in Davenport for the start of Miss Iowa Week. They will spend their week rehearsing, doing service projects, visiting area senior centers, businesses and organizations and rehearsing for the show.
Miss Iowa Princess Camp begins Wednesday. Candidates will spend time mentoring and having fun with 23 girls attending Princess Camp.
For more information about the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, go to www.missiowa.com.
Miss Liberty Cheyenne Prowant,
22, Muscatine. School: Blackhawk College, Eastern Iowa Community College. Major: associate in equine technology, associate in horse science, certified nursing assistant. Social impact initiative: "PTSD - Beyond the Battlefield." Talent: Creative Kava. She is the daughter of Cherie Prowant.
Miss River View Jordan George
19, Des Moines. School: Kent State University. Major: Fashion design. social impact initiative: "Community Threads – Connecting people. Enriching lives. One stitch at a time." Talent: Classical vocal. She is the daughter of Marketa Oliver and Ernest George.
Miss 80/35 Anna Steggerda
23, Urbandale, Iowa. School: University of Iowa. Major: Accounting. Social impact initiative: "Level the Playing Field." Talent: Pedal looping. She is the daughter of Jason Steggerda and Karen Steggerda.
Miss Palisades Marisa Maniglia
22, West Chicago. School: Drake University. Major: Music education. Social impact initiative: "Music Matters." Talent: Cello solo.
Miss Heartland Emeleeta Paintsil
20, Burr Ridge, Illinois. School: University of Iowa. Major: Biochemistry and certificate in leadership studies. Social impact initiative: "Greatness STEMS from Girls." Talent: Irish step dancing. She is the daughter of Emmanuel Paintsil and Jeanette Paintsil.
Miss Eastern Iowa Emma Haselhuhn
22, Eddyville, Iowa. School: Drake University. Major: Public relations. Social impact initiative: "The Domino Effect." Talent: Tenor saxophone. She is the daughter of Mark Haselhuhn and Carolyn Haselhuhn.
Miss Metro Faith Bourgeacq
18, Johnston, Iowa. School: Drake University. Major: Political science and strategic political communications. Social impact initiative: "IGNITE; Political Power in Every Young Woman." Talent: Speed painting. She is the daughter of Anissa and Patrick Bourgeacq.
Miss Great River Anna Masengarb
22, Muscatine. School: Millikin University. Major: Bacehlor's degree in business management, supply chain and logistics concentration. Social impact initiative: "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Finding Cures, Saving Children." Talent: Musical theater vocal. She is the daughter of Pam Cantrell and John Masengarb.
Miss Scott County Natalie Sherman
20, of Solon, Iowa. School: Drake University. Major: Political science. Social impact initiative: "Get Out the Vote." Talent: Baton show twirl. She is the daughter of Karen Sherman and Scott Sherman.
Miss Wild Rose Emily Tinsman
22, Bettendorf. School: Drake University graduate. Major: Music education. Social impact initiative: "Teaching and Encouraging Music Participation in Our Schools." Talent: Classical vocal. She is the daughter of Bruce and Sharon Tinsman.
Miss River City Peyton Obermier
21, Shell Rock, Iowa. School: University of Northern Iowa. Major: Psychology. Social impact initiative: "Understanding the Epidemic: Opioid Abuse Education and Prevention." Talent: Vocal performance. She is the daughter of Keven and Heather Obermier.
Miss Greater Des Moines Bailey Hodson,
21, Berwick, Iowa. School: Grand View University. Major: Secondary education and English. Social impact initiative: "The ABC’s: Anti-Bullying Campaign." Talent: Musical theater vocal. She is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson.
Miss Clinton County Emily Folker
23, Mount Pleasant, Iowa. School: Clinton Community College. Major: English and literature education. Social impact initiative: "The Fingerprint Project: Suicide Prevention and Awareness." Talent: Pop operatic vocal. She is the daughter of Erin Folker and James Folker.
Miss Sunset Landing Hayley Buettell
21, Morning Sun, Iowa. School: University of Iowa. Major: Art. Social impact initiative: "Only Yes Means Yes: Public Advocacy and Elimination of Rape Culture." Talent: Popular vocal. She is the daughter of Teran Buettell.
Miss Pearl City Makenzi Marek
20, Riverside, Iowa. School: Iowa State University. Major: Apparel merchandise and design. Social lmpact lnitiative: "St. Jude: Finding Cures, Saving Children." Talent: Acro jazz. She is the daughter of Tim and Heather Marek.
Miss Muscatine Madison Auge
23, Chillicothe, Illinois. School: St. Ambrose University. Major: Double major in biology and psychology. Social impact initiative: "The Blossom Revolution: Growing in Body Positivity." Talent: Musical theater vocal. She is the daughter of Patrick and Mary Ann Auge.
Miss Burlington Madisyn Reynolds
19, Burlington, Iowa. School: University of Iowa. Major: Elementary education. Social impact initiative: "Live Life, Give Life." Talent: Lyrical dancing. She is the daughter of Shannon Reynolds and Jeffrey Reynolds.
Miss Capital City Kara Cipperly
23, Des Moines. School: Iowa State University. Major: Kinesiology and health. Social impact initiative: "Turn the Page: Take Back Your Story." Talent: Lyrical dance. She is the daughter of Steve and Cheri Cipperly.
Miss Mississippi Valley Alysa Goethe
19, Bettendorf. School: Drake University. Major: Music education. Social impact initiative: "Turning Type One Into Type None." Talent: Vocal performance. She is the daughter of Mark Goethe and Carla Goethe.
Miss Cedar Valley Mariah Martinez
18, Davenport. School: Pleasant Valley High School. Social impact initiative: "L.O.V.E. Girls Magazine - Women Empowerment." Talent: Monologue. She is the daughter of Tonya Martinez and Mike Martinez.
Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen Hailey Parton
17, West Des Moines, Iowa. School: Iowa Connections Academy. Platform: "#FightforMore." Talent: Ballet. She is the daughter of Missy and Travis Parton.
Miss Wild Rose’s Outstanding Teen Maggie Leach
15, Pella, Iowa. School: Pella High School. Platform: "Understanding the Hidden Issues of Poverty." Talent: Comedic monologue. She is the daughter of Jay and Paula Leach.
Miss 80/35’s Outstanding Teen Victoria Young
17, Davenport. School: Davenport Central High School. Platform: "Girls in STEAM." Talent: Color guard. She is the daughter of Matthew Young and Dianna Donahue.
Miss Eastern Iowa’s Outstanding Teen Lizzy Slade
16, Iowa City, Iowa. School: Iowa City West High School. Platform: "Our Premature Times: Education on the March of Dimes." Talent: Baton twirling. She is the daughter of Amanda Slade and Ryan Slade.
Miss Cedar Valley’s Outstanding Teen Riley Shryock
17, Estherville, Iowa. School: Estherville Lincoln Central High School. Platform: "Child Abuse Education Awareness." Talent: Clog dance. She is the daughter of Teresa Gregory and Jason Shryock.
Miss Heartland’s Outstanding Teen Bella Clabaugh
15, Clear Lake, Iowa. School: Clear Lake High School. Platform: "Break the Internet." Talent: Contemporary dance. She is the daughter of Casey and Amy Clabaugh.
Miss Great River’s Outstanding Teen Camryn Saxon
14, Camanche, Iowa. School: Camanche High School. Platform: "Food Allergy Awareness." Talent: Vocal performance. She is the daughter of Ashly Saxon-Brown and Jeff Wilson.
Miss Metro’s Outstanding Teen Josie Hove
16, Roland, Iowa. School: Roland-Story High School. Platform: "Health and Happiness." Talent: Musical theater dance. She is the daughter of Noelle McLatchie and Heath Hove.
Miss Muscatine’s Outstanding Teen McKenzie Lofgren
17, Muscatine. School: Muscatine High School. Platform: "Passion with a Person." Talent: Musical theater vocal. She is the daughter of Jim and Jennifer Logren.
Miss Scott County’s Outstanding Teen Brittany Costello
17, Clinton. School: Clinton High School. Platform: "Project AWARE." Talent: Piano. She is the daughter of Shanistie and Brian Costello.
Miss Liberty’s Outstanding Teen Grace Sampson
17, Blue Grass. School: North Scott High School. Platform: "Fueling the Future: Equality in Education. Talent: Musical theater vocal. She is the daughter of Rosanne Sampson and Joseph Sampson.
Miss Greater Des Moines’ Outstanding Teen Caitlin Crome
17, Bettendorf. School: Pleasant Valley High School. Platform: "Confidence is Key.: Talent: Jazz dance. She is the daguther of Jennifer Crome and Christopher Crome.
Miss Clinton County’s Outstanding Teen Molly Shannon
15, of Clinton. School: Clinton High School. Platform: "Leo’s Club: Let Our Your R.O.A.R." Talent: Vocal performance. She is the daughter of Daniel and Nicole Shannon.
