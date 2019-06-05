{{featured_button_text}}

A new Miss Iowa will be crowned on Saturday, June 15, at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Miss Iowa 2019 will represent the state of Iowa at the Miss America competition, broadcast live on NBC, with the date and venue to be announced.

Twenty candidates will compete for the Miss Iowa crown, while 13 will vie for the title of Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen.

Miss Iowa Prelims will be Thursday, June 13, at the Adler.

Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen competition will be Friday, June 14.

Tickets are $40 for Thursday prelims, $50 for the Friday Teen Competition, $60 for Miss Iowa Finals on Saturday or $130 for a season ticket that covers all three nights.

Quad-City native Michael Kelly will emcee the show while Miss Iowa 2018 Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen 2018 Cali Wilson will perform.

All 33 candidates will bring their talents to the stage.

Tickets are available at the Adler office and through Ticketmaster.com.

Candidates will arrive Sunday in Davenport for the start of Miss Iowa Week. They will spend their week rehearsing, doing service projects, visiting area senior centers, businesses and organizations and rehearsing for the show.

Miss Iowa Princess Camp begins Wednesday. Candidates will spend time mentoring and having fun with 23 girls attending Princess Camp.

For more information about the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, go to www.missiowa.com.

 

