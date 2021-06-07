Miss Iowa competition returns to Davenport after one year hiatus

Miss River City, Marissa Maniglia, 24, of West Chicago, Illinois, is the daughter of Jeff Maniglia and Laurie Maniglia. She earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in instrumental music education from Drake University, and is pursuing a master’s of arts in conducting. Her talent is cello. Her social impact is Music Matters.

Miss Henry County, Mariah Martinez, 20, of Davenport, is the daughter of Tonya Martinez and Mike Martinez. She attended Scott Community College majoring in education. She plans to pursue a degree in education. Her talent is flute. Her social impact is Women Empowerment, Equality, and Education partnering with L.O.V.E. Girls Magazine.

Miss Scott County, Anna Masengarb, 24, of Muscatine, is the daughter of Pam and Todd Cantrell and John and Shelly Masengarb. She graduated from Millikin University with a bachelor’s of science in business management. She is attending Kirkwood College where she is pursuing an associate’s degree in nursing. Her talent is musical theater vocal. Her social impact is Be the One: Foster Our Youth.

Miss Wild Rose, Kaylee Mason, 22, of Fort Madison, Iowa, is the daughter of Enid Walters and Rick Mason. She attended Southeastern Community College. Her talent is musical theater dance. Her social impact is Continue: Mental Health Education.