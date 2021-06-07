Miss Iowa competition returns to Davenport after one year hiatus

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID, the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program is back in Davenport.
The Miss Iowa Competition and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen will be held Friday and Saturday at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.
Nineteen women will compete for the title of Miss Iowa 2021 and will represent the state in the Miss America Pageant, while 13 will vie for the title of Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen who will represent the state at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition.
The 100th anniversary of the Miss America Pageant will be held in December at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition will be held July 27-30 at Linda Chapin Theater in Orlando, Florida.
Preliminary competition for Miss Iowa will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. The teen competition will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday. The finals for Miss Iowa will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pageant competitors compete in private interview, talent, onstage interview, social impact pitch and red carpet.
Miss Iowa Emily Tinsman and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen Caitlin Crome, both of Bettendorf and who have held their titles for two years due the pandemic, will perform.
Tickets are available at the Adler Theatre box office or through TicketMaster.
Miss Iowa competitors include:
Miss Riverbend, Kilie Akers, 21, of Mediapolis, Iowa, is the daughter of Bill and Angel Akers. She earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in biology from Iowa Wesleyan University and is pursuing a master’s degree in business and athletic administration. Her talent is tap dance. Her social impact is Be Healthy, Be Fit, Be YOUtiful.
Miss Corridor, Madison Auge, 25, of Chillicothe, Illinois, is the daughter of Mary Ann and Patrick Auge. She holds bachelor’s degrees in biology and psychology from St. Ambrose University. Her talent is vocal. Her social impact is The Blossom Revolution: Growing in Body Positivity.
Miss Greater Des Moines, Gianisa Dougherty, 24, of Huntley, Illinois, is the daughter of Gina Diaz and Frank Daugherty. She holds a bachelor’s degree in health and human psychology from the University of Iowa and a master’s in athletic training from Grand View University. Her talent is jazz dance. Her social impact is NEDA: Advocating Eating Disorder Prevention and Awareness.
Miss Cedar Valley, Lydia Fisher, 18, of Wapello, Iowa, is the daughter of Eddie and Kim Fisher. She plans to attend the University of Alabama where she will major in biology and business entrepreneurship. Her talent is tap dance. Her social impact is It’s Worth a Shot! Vaccination Education.
Miss Burlington, Emily Folker, 25, of Burlington, Iowa, is the daughter of Erin and James Folker. She majored in education at Clinton Community College. Her talent is operatic vocal. Her social impact is The Finger Print Project: Mental Health Education and Suicide Prevention.
Miss Clinton County, Alysa Goethe, 21, of Bettendorf, is the daughter of Carla and Mark Goethe. She attends Drake University majoring in music education. Her talent is vocal. Her social impact is Not Your Type: Advocating for Type One Diabetes.
Miss Southeast Iowa, Bailey Hodson, 23, of Berwick, Iowa, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She attended Grand View University where she earned a degree in secondary education and English. Her talent is vocal. Her social impact is The ABCs: Anti-Bullying Campaign.
Miss Eastern Iowa, Grace Lynn Keller, 22, of Island Lake, Illinois, is the daughter of Steve and Karen Keller. She attended the University of Iowa earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication. Her talent is contemporary dance. Her social impact is Read to Succeed: Promoting Literacy in Grades K-3.
Miss Great River, Olivia Keller, 24, of Burlington, is the daughter of Jennifer Keller. She graduated from Southeastern Community College and plans to attend Western Illinois University where she will major in music therapy and vocal performance. Her talent is operatic vocal. Her social impact is Read to Succeed: Literacy For All.
Miss River City, Marissa Maniglia, 24, of West Chicago, Illinois, is the daughter of Jeff Maniglia and Laurie Maniglia. She earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in instrumental music education from Drake University, and is pursuing a master’s of arts in conducting. Her talent is cello. Her social impact is Music Matters.
Miss Henry County, Mariah Martinez, 20, of Davenport, is the daughter of Tonya Martinez and Mike Martinez. She attended Scott Community College majoring in education. She plans to pursue a degree in education. Her talent is flute. Her social impact is Women Empowerment, Equality, and Education partnering with L.O.V.E. Girls Magazine.
Miss Scott County, Anna Masengarb, 24, of Muscatine, is the daughter of Pam and Todd Cantrell and John and Shelly Masengarb. She graduated from Millikin University with a bachelor’s of science in business management. She is attending Kirkwood College where she is pursuing an associate’s degree in nursing. Her talent is musical theater vocal. Her social impact is Be the One: Foster Our Youth.
Miss Wild Rose, Kaylee Mason, 22, of Fort Madison, Iowa, is the daughter of Enid Walters and Rick Mason. She attended Southeastern Community College. Her talent is musical theater dance. Her social impact is Continue: Mental Health Education.
Miss Field of Dreams, Elizabeth Naviaux, 25, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, is the daughter of Dawn McCarthy and Tom Naviaux. She attended Iowa State University where she earned a master’s of science degree in agricultural education. Her talent is lyrical dance. Her social impact is More than Cows, Plows and Sows: Agricultural Education.
Miss Johnson County, Emeleeta Paintsil, 22, of Burr Ridge, Illinois, is the daughter of Dr. Emmanuel and Dr. Jeanette Paintsil. She earned a bachelor’s of science degree from in biochemistry from the University of Iowa along with a certificate in leadership studies. She is a biochemistry Ph.D. student at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Her talent is Irish dancing. Her social impact is Greatness STEMs from Girls.
Miss Liberty, Justine Sponder, 26, of Sioux City, is the daughter of Jill Sponder and Jimmy Sponder. She attended Minnesota State University-Moorhead earning a bachelor of fine arts in graphic design, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix. Her talent is Hula. Her social impact is Communities for Children.
Miss Okoboji, Claire Tillotson, 23, of Burlington, is the daughter of Kylene Tillotson and Dan Tillotson. She is a graduate of Simpson College where she majored in neuroscience and psychology. Her talent is violin. Her social impact is Say Yes To Save Lives.
Miss Crossroads, Margaret Tillotson, 21, or Burlington, is the daughter of Kylene Tillotson and Dan Tillotson. She attended Southeast Iowa Community College where she received an associate of arts degree. Her talent is contemporary dance. Her social impact is The Butterfly Effect-Transforming Through Grief and Loss.
Miss Metro, Anna Zetterlund, 25, of Keokuk, is the daughter of Jay and Shannon Zetterlund. She holds a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Morningside College and a master’s of music degree from the University of Northern Iowa. Her talent is classical vocal. Her social impact is The Passion Pursuit.
Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen competitors:
Miss Riverbend’s Outstanding Teen, Brooke Atteberry, 15, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, is the daughter of Shawna and Tom Atteberry. She is a student at Treynor High School. Her talent is vocal-piano. Her social impact initiative is Don’t Trash the Earth; Recycle!
Miss Great River’s Outstanding Teen, Stella DeLong, 15, of Muscatine, is the daughter of Stacy and Heather DeLong. He is a student at Muscatine High School. Her talent is tap dance. Her social impact initiative is The Pineapple Project: Stand Tall and Be Sweet.
Miss Golden Circle’s Outstanding Teen, Greta Gordon, 14, of Swisher, Iowa, is the daughter of Sara Gordon and Joseph Gordon. She is a student at Prairie Point Middle School. Her talent is show twirl. Her social impact initiative is Feed Iowa First.
Miss Mississippi Valley’s Outstanding Teen, Olivia Harrington, 14, of Milo, Iowa, is the daughter of Michael and Patricia Harrington. She attends Southeast Warrant Community Schools. Her talent is baton twirling. Her social impact is RAISE Your Voice for Autism.
Miss Johnson County’s Outstanding Teen, Josie Hove, 18, of Roland, Iowa, is the daughter of Noelle McLatchie and Heath Hove. She is a student at Roland-Story High School. Her talent is vocal. Her social impact initiative is Health and Happiness.
Miss Eastern Iowa’s Outstanding Teen, Ella Hurst, 15, of Bettendorf, is the daughter of Andrea Hurst and Marc Hurst. She attends Pleasant Valley High School. Her talent is gymnastics floor routine. Her social impact initiative is Play It Forward; working to keep low-income athletes in sports!
Miss Okoboji’s Outstanding Teen, Carly Izard, 18, of Spencer, Iowa, is the daughter of Julie and John Izard. She is a student at Iowa State University. Her talent is vocal. Her social impact initiative is Endless Pawsibilities – Giving Animals a Second Chance.
Miss Cedar Valley’s Outstanding Teen, Maggie Leach, 17, of Pella, Iowa, is the daughter of Paula Leach and James Leach. She attends Pella High School. Her talent is musical theater vocal. Her social impact initiative is Light the Load for Families in Poverty.
Miss Burlington’s Outstanding Teen, Emily Lerch, 16, of Fruitland, Iowa, is the daughter of David and Julie Lerch. She attends Louisa-Muscatine High School. Her talent is baton show twirl. Her social impact initiative is Stopping Starvation.
Miss Metro’s Outstanding Teen, Brooklynn Nelson, 15, of Altoona, Iowa, is the daughter of Melissa Garrett-Nelson and Pete Nelson. She attends Southeast Polk High School. Her talent is jazz dance. Her social impact initiative is Dancing Our Way to Health.
Miss Scott County’s Outstanding Teen, Camryn Saxon, 16, of Camanche, is the daughter of Ashly and Ricky Brown; Jeff and Sarah Wilson. She attends Camanche High School. Her talent is musical theater vocal. Her social impact initiative is Food Allergy Awareness.
Miss Greater Des Moines’ Outstanding Teen, Lizzy Slade, 18, of Iowa City, is the daughter of Amanda Slade and Ryan Slade. She is a student at Iowa City West High School. Her talent is baton. Her social impact initiative is Small Acts of Kindness Make BIG Impacts: Activism for the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation.
Miss Clinton County’s Outstanding Teen, Raina Starkey, 18, of Clinton, is the daughter of Stephanie Neal. She plans to attend Cottey College. Her talent is vocal. Her social impact initiative is Stop the Stigma; Suicide Awareness.